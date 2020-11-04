Downtown businesses honored

The B-Still project, Grato said, added to the livability of Albany with five new high-end apartments in the area.

Described as lofts, the five units divided 10,000 square feet.

“As you walk down the hall of B-Still Lofts, you’ll experience the feel of a quality hotel. The doors are a welcoming wood finished in a warm tone pairing well with the carpets, paint, and trim,” Grato wrote in her application. "Whether you step into a one-bedroom or the signature three-bedroom, you will find quality from flooring to lighting.”

The new apartments, she noted, also provided easy access to other downtown amenities like local restaurants and the Albany Pix Theatre.

On Hult’s contributions to downtown, Grato noted his time on the city’s Landmarks Commission as well as his former position as executive director of the Albany Downtown Association.

“What is particularly rewarding to see is how many individuals are giving their time, energy, and creativity to make their communities a better place,” said Sheri Stuart, state coordinator for Oregon Main Street. “Now more than ever it is important to celebrate our award winners. They serve as an inspiration to other communities. By their actions, they encourage others to join our network to preserve the heart and soul of communities across our state. We thank them for their efforts and congratulate all our nominees on their achievements."

