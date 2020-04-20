Downtown Corvallis Association lends helping hand to local businesses

“For nine months, I had this website that was just sitting there — I was paying for it, but it was no use,” Hutchinson said. “And then all of a sudden this happens, and I’m thankful everyday that we have our website.”

For Nicole Nystrom, owner of the Clothes Tree, the closure has forced her to think outside the box in order to still give customers an authentic shopping experience. She was used to a steady stream of foot-traffic outside her store, and said the cancellation of Oregon State University athletic events has been a big loss.

To compensate for the lost ability to display her products, Nystrom has done FaceTime appointments with customers and is offering free shipping. Like many store owners, she is often personally delivering purchases to the front doors of customers.

Nystrom is concerned for the well-being of local businesses during the pandemic, but is also concerned for the vendors who supply her products.

“We’ve pushed orders out on things that we think are important that we still should get in,” Nystrom said. “It’s gonna have a trickle-down effect on the bottom person in manufacturing. A lot of owners get on the phone and cancel their orders, but we don’t want our vendors to go out of business; we’ve got to watch out for them, too. We’re a team.”