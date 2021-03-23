Doyle McManus: GOP men are mooching off the rest of us

They don't trust the federal government — and they trust it even less since Joe Biden came to the White House. They don't trust scientists, and they especially don't trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser.

Many tell pollsters they're worried that the vaccine might not be safe. Such fears have been fed by Fox News, whose star polemicist Tucker Carlson has frequently accused authorities of "lying" about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

Blendon said he expects many of those Republican skeptics to come around once they see friends and relatives get immunized without ill effects.

"We have to find a way to depoliticize this issue," he said. "Instead of hearing Joe Biden or Tony Fauci tell them to take the vaccine, they need to hear it from physicians in their own states — people who have never worked in Washington."

But some GOP politicians have decided to make resistance part of their political brand. As many as half of the 211 Republicans in the House of Representatives have refused to get vaccinated. So have at least four GOP senators.