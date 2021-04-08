Doyle McManus: How to catch the cheaters who don't shoulder their share of the tax burden

Either way, that's a terrific return on investment. As a business proposition, it's a no-brainer: A company that thought it could recoup $6 in billings for every dollar spent would be hiring bill collectors by the dozen.

Biden and his aides have seen those numbers, too. The president announced last week that he plans to pay for part of his big-ticket wish list by increasing IRS enforcement efforts directed at corporations and high-income individuals.

But the most effective remedy must also include a broader effort to persuade more people to comply with their tax obligations.

"If you have to dig it out through audits, you're never going to get there," Charles O. Rossotti, who served as IRS commissioner under Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, told me this week. "Enforcement is expensive and time-consuming; we want the least amount of enforcement that's needed. What we really want is compliance."

Rossotti says that when people know the IRS can see their income — as it does for anyone whose salary is reported on a W-2 form — compliance hits about 95%.

"But there's a lot of business income that comes without any regular reporting — maybe as much as 50%," he said. "That creates a kind of compliance-free zone."