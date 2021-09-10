Doyle McManus: The world needs more COVID vaccines. That gives Biden a chance to lead

"We still see shocking inequities in access to vaccines," the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said last week.

More than half of the 5.4 billion vaccinations around the world have occurred in only 10 wealthy countries plus China. The United States has put enough shots in arms for 58% of its population; France is up to 68%. But Pakistan, with 238 million people in an unstable region, has vaccinated only 14%, and Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, only 1%.

At the current rate, most of the world's population won't be vaccinated by the end of 2022, three years after the pandemic began. The virus will continue to spread and mutate, producing new, perhaps more dangerous variants.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Biden and his aides know these things.

"From the beginning of my presidency, I've been very clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally, not just at home, because it's in America's self-interest," Biden said last month. "We're going to be the arsenal of vaccines to beat this pandemic, as we were the arsenal of democracy to win World War II."

But his administration's actions haven't matched those words.