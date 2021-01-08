Doyle McManus: Trump unlikely to exit politics quietly

The first draft of my New Year’s resolutions this year began with a promise to stop writing about Donald Trump after he leaves the White House. But like so many New Year’s resolutions, keeping that promise is likely to prove impossible — mostly because Trump won’t leave the political stage and is already flirting with a 2024 run.

Presidential candidates who lose a general election rarely run again, and they almost never win.

The stain of defeat is hard to erase, and the party and its voters usually choose to move on. Most losers head for the Senate (Mitt Romney, John McCain) or retire (Hillary Clinton, Al Gore).

The only exception in modern times was Richard M. Nixon more than half a century ago — and his comeback took eight years, from 1960 to 1968.

But Trump, who never felt bound by history or precedent, sounds as if he’s ready to try.

Fresh from a walloping at the hands of Joe Biden, Trump is showing every sign of running for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The soon-to-be-former president has plenty of reasons to keep that possibility alive. Most of them are matters of self-interest.