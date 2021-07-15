Doyle McManus: Trump's still waging a war on truth — and it's still bad for democracy

It maintains his presumptive claim on his party's 2024 presidential nomination if he decides to seek it and gives him a cause around which he can raise money.

The consequences go well beyond Trump's political future. As Jonathan Rauch of the Brookings Institution writes in his important new book, "The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth": "When compromise fails, ungovernability sets in."

Rauch argues that one root of our current political crisis is an "epistemic war," a battle over whether such a thing as objective truth exists — or whether politicians should be free, as one Trump aide argued, to invent "alternative facts."

"Epistemic warfare is now the modus operandi of the Republican Party," Rauch told me last week. "It's become a substitute for ideology or policy."

He said he considers Trump "the greatest innovator in disinformation since the 1930s." (And yes, he means since Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin.)

Rauch's title, "The Constitution of Knowledge," refers to his argument that Americans with differing beliefs need to agree on basic principles about truth, just as politicians with differing views adhere to the same Constitution.