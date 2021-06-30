 Skip to main content
Dozens of deaths thought to be linked to extreme heat
Dozens of deaths thought to be linked to extreme heat

Temperature sign gallery10

The sign at Red Canoe and T-Mobile read 112 degrees shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday during a survey of the temperature read outs at local Albany businesses around the hottest time of the day on Sunday. There is no official weather station in Albany. The closest official high for the area is the Hyslop weather station located between Corvallis and Albany on Highway 20 which recorded a high temperature of 109 on Sunday.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

According to the state medical examiner, 63 deaths were linked to the record-breaking heat wave in Oregon. So far, none have been linked to Linn or Benton counties.

“This number may change in either direction as more information or reports are received from each County Medical Examiner’s Office,” a release by Oregon State Police states. “Again, these are preliminary numbers as some investigations are still in progress and final causes of death have not yet been determined.”

The cases that are thought to be linked to the extreme weather include 45 cases in Multnomah County, nine cases in Marion County, five cases in Washington County, two in Clackamas County and one case in both Columbia and Umatilla counties.

Calls to both local county health departments this afternoon revealed no knowledge of any local cases of deaths attributed to high temperatures, nor increased hospitalizations at area hospitals.

