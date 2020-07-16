Drive-in movie series opens at Cheadle Lake Park

Ben and Jennifer Pulliam brought their son, Henry, 5, so that he could share the drive-in experience.

“Gives us something to do. There’s not a whole lot open right now. You can’t go see a movie in the theater. And I kind of miss having the drive-in,” Ben Pulliam said.

He grew up in Lebanon and attended many showings at the Motor-Vu. Jennifer Pulliam grew up in Southern California, but moved to Lebanon in 1999 and attended the Motor-Vu regularly before it closed in 2003.

“It was just something that was fun when we were younger. You get to stay up late, you get to watch movies on a big screen in the comfort of your own car,” Ben Pulliam said, adding that this is Henry’s first time to see a drive-in movie. “There’s one in the state, maybe. I didn’t figure I’d ever get to do that. It’s nice. I’m glad they put it on.”

Jennifer Pulliam said the $20 admission per car is a good value. Organizers are also offering premium parking for $40 and VIP parking for $60.

“It’s a steal of a deal. To me it is, especially these days, getting the whole family out to do anything,” she said.