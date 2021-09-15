Drive-thru vaccine clinics coming to Linn Co. fairgrounds

Vaccination clinics are returning to the Linn County Fairgrounds next week, though they will take a drive-thru format instead of the walk-up version that tens of thousands utilized during the first half of the year. Benton County is still considering whether it will take a similar step to roll out mass vaccination clinics again.

The Linn County clinics will begin next week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents will be able to drive up through a line and have their doses administered into their arms in their vehicles.

The county’s vaccine supply has dwindled in recent weeks, however, with the absence of mass clinics at the fairgrounds. Officials say they offloaded many doses to Samaritan Health Services so that they don’t go to waste.

As of this report, the county has 150 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are set to expire on Sept. 21. If they are unused after that date, they will be disposed of as medical waste, the same way used needles would be.

“We did place a new order this week for some additional vaccine to resupply our stock,” said County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Neva Anderson in a text message.

