Driver hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Boulevard in Albany

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly sped recklessly through Albany and caused a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Boulevard and 29th Avenue Southwest.

According to Capt. Jerry Drum of the Albany Police Department, the incident began when a black 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser that had been reported for reckless driving in Salem was spotted by a state trooper who was stopped at a red light on Pacific Boulevard just off Interstate 5 in Albany.

The vehicle reportedly ran the light and swerved around the trooper, who started to give chase in his patrol car but quickly halted the pursuit because of safety concerns.

From there, Drum said, the PT Cruiser continued south on Pacific Boulevard at a high rate of speed until it smashed into several other vehicles at the 29th Street intersection and came to rest facing north, wedged between two cars in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, identified as Samuel Smith of Dallas, Oregon, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Drum said.