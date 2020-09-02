Driver hospitalized after rollover crash near Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A juvenile male was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 99E north of Jefferson on Wednesday morning, according to public safety agencies.

The driver was partially ejected from the Ford Mustang he was operating, which came to rest in a ditch near Robinson Road, said Tammy Robbins, Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman.

The crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, and Highway 99E was closed in both directions north of Jefferson for about an hour and a half, Robbins said.

The Albany Fire Department and the Turner Fire District responded to assist, and the Scio Fire District stood by at the Jefferson fire station while JFD personnel were on the scene.

The Oregon State Police responded to the crash. OSP does not release the names of juveniles, according to an agency spokesman.

