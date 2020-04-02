Driver hospitalized in I-5 tractor-trailer crash near Albany

Driver hospitalized in I-5 tractor-trailer crash near Albany

040220-adh-nws-Truck Crash01

Emergency workers from Tangent Fire District and Oregon State Police inspect a rolled-over semi-truck and trailer on southbound Interstate 5 near the Selmet plant Wednesday morning.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Authorities have released the name of the driver in a tractor-trailer crash that closed down Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday morning.

Jesus M. Camarena, 27, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with serious injuries, according to Oregon State Police logs.

No citations have been issued regarding the case.

At about 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oregon State Police was dispatched to a commercial vehicle rollover on I-5 about one mile north of the Highway 34 interchange.

The tractor-trailer was traveling south when it entered the median, struck the center divider and rolled, according to police logs.

Traffic backed up on I-5 for miles. One lane of the interstate was opened by 9:45 a.m., and both lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m.

