Driver remains in critical condition after Highway 20 crash

One person remains in critical condition after a three-car crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Santiam Highway and Goldfish Farm Road near Albany.

According to a statement from the Albany Police Department, emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3 p.m. Thursday. Two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck carrying an empty livestock trailer were involved.

Neither the accident's cause nor the timeline of events leading to the crash have been released.

One individual — the driver of a passenger car — was taken to Salem Hospital. That person is listed in critical condition. No other reported injuries required medical attention or transport, according to the police statement.

The east- and westbound lanes of Highway 20 were closed from Goldfish Farm Road to Scravel Hill Road for approximately five hours while members of the Multi-Agency Investigation Team (which includes officers from the Albany and Lebanon police departments, Linn County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police) processed the scene. The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police were involved in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The names of the individuals involved have not yet been released. The Albany Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Sgt. Robert Hayes at 541-917-7680.

