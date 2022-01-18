Driver shortage means reduced routes for Corvallis Transit

The city of Corvallis Transit System is being forced to reduce services because of the ongoing shortage of drivers.

Until more drivers are hired and trained, here are the reductions for Routes 5, 6, 50 and Route 1 Peak PM.

Route 5 service will be reduced to a 60-minute service Monday through Saturday. Monday through Friday, Route 5 will depart from the Downtown Transit Center at :45 minutes after each hour. The first departure will be at 6:45 a.m. and the last departure will be at 8:45 p.m. The same goes for Saturdays, with the last departure of the day at 7:45 p.m.

Route 6 will also be reduced to a 60-minute service Monday through Saturday. Monday through Friday, Route 6 will depart from the Downtown Transit Center at :15 minutes after each hour. The first departure will be at 6:15 a.m. and the last departure will be at 8:15 p.m. On Saturdays, the first departure will be at 7:15 a.m. and the last departure will be at 7:15 p.m.

The Route 50 7:15 a.m. run will depart from the Downtown Transit Center at 7 a.m., which is 15 minutes earlier than the current time. The 5:15 p.m. run will be suspended until further notice.

The Route 1 Peak PM service will no longer have the 3:30 p.m. run.

