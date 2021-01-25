Drop in COVID-19 infections will allow Oregon to loosen restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, a member of the committee, said he'd heard from constituents upset with Brown's decision to vaccinate about 150,000 educators and school workers next as a step to getting schools reopened this spring.

Those over 65 are the most likely to suffer severe illness or die from COVID-19, with fatality rates rising as people get into their 70s, 80s, or 90s. After waiting nearly a year in fear and sometimes isolation, the word that they will have to wait longer because of a desire to reopen schools is difficult to accept.

"They are very, very unhappy about it," Knopp said.

Allen said that the federal guidelines calling for seniors living outside of nursing homes as the next priority are "advisory" with each state being able to make its own decisions.

"We had to ask, what are our priorities going to be?" Allen said.

Moving the schools group ahead of seniors meant the start date for inoculation of older Oregonians living independently was pushed back from Monday to Feb. 8. Even then, only those over 80 can apply at first. The eligibility age will drop five years each week, until those 65 and over are eligible March 1.

Oregon is the only state that has placed educators above seniors in priority for the vaccine.