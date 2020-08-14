DUII traffic stop ends in fatality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lebanon man died after a short pursuit by the Linn County Sheriff's Office attempting to make a traffic stop for a possible DUII last week.

Michael Peacock, 28, of Lebanon was the sole occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a field near Corvallis after being pursued for a short distance by law enforcement.

On August 8, LCSO reports it received a report of a DUII driver parked off Highway 34 near Corvallis. According to a statement from LCSO, the caller reportedly spoke with the driver before he drove away from the location and told authorities he was intoxicated.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the vehicle driving south on Peoria Road. According to LCSO, a traffic stop was initiated but Peacock did not stop and reportedly sped away.

In a statement, LCSO said Peacock lost control of the car and crashed into a field, sustaining life threatening injuries. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where he was later pronounced deceased.

No information regarding Peacock's blood alcohol level was released. Due to the pursuit, LCSO said in a statement, the department requested that Oregon State Police investigate the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

