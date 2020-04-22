Earth Day: Next 50 years start now

And that’s the way it is, April 22, 2020.

Years 2020 to 2070 — We now understand that climate chaos is upon us, screaming warnings in the languages of winds and wildfire. The percentage of Americans “alarmed” about climate chaos has tripled over the last five years, to 31%. Add those “concerned,” and the percentage is 61%. The number in deep denial has sharply declined to 10% That number includes 150 well-fueled members of Congress.

We now understand that climate chaos is not an environmental crisis only, but fundamentally a crisis of justice. The worst results of fire, flood, drought, starvation, and consequent wars are falling on those who gain least from the fossil fuel profligacy of the "developed" world. The hammer will fall with terrible force on those who have no voices to defend themselves — future generations of all species.

We now know that solutions will not come from a sudden moral awakening on the part of the federal government. Solutions will not come from the fiscal or moral restraint of the fossil fuel industry. Solutions will now come from the conscience of the streets. This is hopeful. With shocking speed, the COVID-19 crisis has taught us that individuals can act for the benefit of the common good. We can stop flying. We can listen to science. We can stop going to the mall. We can value life above all else.