Earth Year Calendar for June 2020: Noise pollution a growing issue

As summer arrives and we glory in the outdoors, there is one thing I miss about the dark months — quiet. Summer means outdoor parties with loud music, riding my bike with “boom cars” blasting loud music, road construction and repair, building construction, weed trimmers, mowers and blowers. We don’t hear much about noise pollution, but it does have a major impact on our health and that of the creatures we share the planet with.

Years ago I lived on a street here in Corvallis where a construction project involved piledriving into rock for about a week. The site was a block away, and you could hear it all over Corvallis. I tried to be away from the house but had to return to teach piano. What an ordeal as the piledriver did its work in a regular rhythm, creating big booms and shaking the house. By the end of three or four hours of teaching, I was in tears from the stress of the noise. Later, in the same location, we heard loud music being blasted from the newly remodeled football stadium, and this was not during a game.