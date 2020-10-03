Earth Year Calendar for October 2020: How will we respond to wildfires?

“I wonder if this is the fate for the Willamette Valley as we become drier and hotter. Will our children experience heartache at the places that are gone when they become adults? Will we be evacuating from our homes in a hurry like the people in Paradise, California, did in 2018?” I wrote this in my previous article on Aug. 26. By the time it was published on Sept. 11, we had endured days of smoke and ash, 10% of Oregon’s population was experiencing a Level 1, 2 or 3 evacuation status, and fires had destroyed small towns and threatened the suburbs of Portland. I did not expect this to happen so soon.

We took some time off at Odell Lake beginning Labor Day. Our first day was idyllic with clear blue skies and nice lakeside hike and a cozy little cabin. By evening smoke had moved in and it was pretty gusty. We wondered where the fire was. Next morning my husband and I discovered we had both lain awake during the night wondering if we would be called to evacuate. In the morning this seemed a bit paranoid. Next day dawned bright and clear, if windy. We decided to explore some of the little lake walks along the road to Waldo Lake. It was strangely silent with little traffic. One group of young people was heading in for a couple of nights, but that was our only encounter. We enjoyed the quiet of the trails and the weather, which was not only windy but pretty chilly.