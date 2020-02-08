Earth Year for February 2020: Finding solutions for cyclists and drivers

With sadness and frustration I have watched yet another death happen on Corvallis streets.

In 2013, I was hit by a cargo trailer being towed by a pickup truck. I was lucky to survive being dragged 25 feet. By his own admission, the driver had seen me. It was a clear, cold and sunny day, and I was wearing my bright yellow rain jacket. He was not cited. I know the accident was traumatic for him, as it was for me. His insurance company refused to cover any of the expenses of my injuries and I still deal with physical repercussions.

I learned through this experience and after much reading on the subject that vehicles have more rights than vulnerable road users. With the advent of autos in the early 1900s there was an active campaign to give autos more rights than walkers and cyclists.

The aftermath of the accident made me not only fearful of riding my bike again but also very fearful of hitting a cyclist or pedestrian while driving, which surprised me. The accident also made me realize that Corvallis does not have a good infrastructure for either cyclists or pedestrians in many areas.