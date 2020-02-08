Earth Year for February 2020: Finding solutions for cyclists and drivers

With sadness and frustration I have watched yet another death happen on Corvallis streets.
In 2013, I was hit by a cargo trailer being towed by a pickup truck. I was lucky to survive being dragged 25 feet. By his own admission, the driver had seen me. It was a clear, cold and sunny day, and I was wearing my bright yellow rain jacket. He was not cited. I know the accident was traumatic for him, as it was for me. His insurance company refused to cover any of the expenses of my injuries and I still deal with physical repercussions.
I learned through this experience and after much reading on the subject that vehicles have more rights than vulnerable road users. With the advent of autos in the early 1900s there was an active campaign to give autos more rights than walkers and cyclists.
The aftermath of the accident made me not only fearful of riding my bike again but also very fearful of hitting a cyclist or pedestrian while driving, which surprised me. The accident also made me realize that Corvallis does not have a good infrastructure for either cyclists or pedestrians in many areas.
Why not? I think the real problem is the inequality of vulnerable road users and cars. It is a disservice to place the two in close proximity where not only is the vulnerable user the loser through injury and death, it is also traumatic for the driver who accidentally hits someone. That person will forever carry this burden even if he or she is not at fault.
We can work out commonsense measures to keep vulnerable road users safe and create a culture where vulnerable road users take precedence over vehicles. For us drivers, we can create a community where we are not in a hurry and need not fear hitting someone. As Martijn van Es of the Cyclists’ Union in Holland said in a 2018 Dutch Bicycle blog entry regarding bicycle fatalities: “That is why it is important to separate motor traffic from cycling. Where that is not possible, the speeds must come down. The Cyclists’ Union advocates a speed limit of 30km/h for all road users in the built-up areas.”
Enjoy all the local winter opportunities available this month.
• Audubon Field Trip: 7:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 8; meet at Willamette Park Shelter at the east end of SE Goodnight Avenue. Destination to be determined and registration is required. For more information contact CorvallisAudubonSecondSaturday@gmail.com.
• Hesthavn Nature Center: 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 8, Hesthavn Nature Center, 8590 NW Oak Creek Drive. Enjoy interactive displays. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. For more information contact valchuckwalla@yahoo.com.
• "Surprises in Rubus Evolution": 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10, room 2087, Cordley Hall, Oregon State University, 2701 SW Campus Way. This free slide show, by Dr. Kim Hummer, covers the evolution of blackberries and raspberries and their wild relatives. For more information contact estherco@peak.org or 541-754-0893.
• “Artscend” Marys Peak Writers Summit Shout Out: 6 p.m., Feb. 13, Old World Deli, 341 SE Second St. Twenty local writers read original written work inspired by a guided tour of Marys Peak by Mary Peak Alliance Interpretive Guides. The event is free with no reserved seating, so get there early. For more information contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• Eco-Film Festival 2020: doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by showtime at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, and 21, Odd Fellow Hall (above New Morning Bakery) 223 SW Second St. Films include "The Beaver Believers" (Feb. 14) and "Climate Change: The Facts" (Feb. 21). Expert panel following each show along with door prizes. All shows are free but donations are appreciated. Suggested donation $5/person $10/family. For more information contact Brad@ScienceLabCooling.com.
• Earth Month Meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Help plan events and activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (April 22). Work with members of Corvallis Climate Action Alliance to mobilize an effective response to the climate crisis. All are welcome. Everyone is needed to participate in the solutions. For more information contact 500WScorvallis@gmail.com.
• Winter Repair Fair: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, OSUsed Store. Volunteers will help participants learn to repair broken items. Repair skills will likely include appliances/electronics, housewares, clothing, and bicycles. Also, drop-in demonstrations will be offered each hour. Free. For more information contact Lily.Butler@oregonstate.edu, or 541-737-5398.
• "Come Walk with Us: Wildflower Walks with the Native Plant Society": 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. A free Audubon Society presentation by Dan Luoma. For more information contact mark.baldwin2@comcast.net.
• "New Hiking Trails Near Corvallis": 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Avenue. Sierra Club Outing Leader Ken Fitschen presents new trails in the MacDonald Forest and the Starker Tree Farm properties, as well as three lightly used trails within an hour’s drive of Corvallis. Free. For more information contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• "The Open Streets Classroom: A University/Community Partnership for the Public Good": noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 27, meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Participants at this free event will work together to identify ways to build inclusive, walkable, bikeable, and livable neighborhoods. Join us to create community-university collaborations in the context of Open Streets Corvallis. Spanish interpretation and lunch provided. Registration required at this free event. For more information contact projects@corvallisbikes.org.
• Greenbelt Land Trust annual meeting: 6 p.m. Feb. 27, Dennis Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. Greenbelt Land Trust celebrates 31 years of conservation and community. The evening’s free program will reflect on the successes and challenges of 2019 and look ahead to 2020's projects and programs. For more information contact jessica@greenbeltlandtrust.org.
• Orleans Natural Area clean-up and soil amending: noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 29, Orleans Natural Area. Directions upon pre-registering. One of the city’s most accessible but least known natural areas is in need of help. Volunteers will be mostly laying down wood chips and soil amendments to help the site recover from human-caused damage. Pre-registration required. For more information contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com.
• 4-H Wildlife Steward Educator Workshop: "Explore the Wild at the Refuge": 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29, headquarters, William L Finley National Wildlife Refuge. For teachers and informal educators to engage students in outdoor learning using WILD curriculum and Upland Prairie habitats. A $25 registration is required; it includes includes lunch, curriculum guide and field ecology cards. For more information contact jody.einerson@oregonstate.edu.