Earth Year for January 2020: Radio interview experience proves educational

Years ago, I received a request from a local radio station to be interviewed. I was head of our local chapter of Northwest Earth Institute and The Natural Step. I had made the assumption I was to talk about the work I did with several dedicated volunteers.
This was my first and most likely last radio interview and it was quite informative for me personally. This was also before the extreme era of “fake news” and the movable vision of truth that is so prevalent in faux newscasts and radio talk shows.
I was surprised and startled to realize that there was no interest in the work I was doing. The show was recast as a treatise on recycling, a safe subject and not one that would cause any critical thinking or rile anybody.
The interviewer was skilled at redirecting my answers, and I was equally determined to speak about what my work actually was. I am not sure at how my efforts came across on the airwaves, but it made me reflect on how censorship is practiced in this country. Here a local radio station was crafting the message and could take credit for featuring an environmentalist while keeping the important topics under wraps.
As I watch a country divided by corporate and outside interests and displaying a distinct lack of curiosity, imagination and critical thinking, I think back to this interview and see how this all came about. I look for publications willing to give all sides a voice without crafting the message. I look for real journalism and support those efforts.
Enjoy this month’s offerings which, despite the inclement weather of winter, get us outdoors and help our imaginations flourish.
"Elk Populations, Populations, Behaviors and Movements in the Willamette Valley": 2 to 4 p.m. January 5, Finley Wildlife Refuge Office and Nature Store, 26208 Finley Refuge Road. Join local Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Nancy Taylor for this free overview of elk in the valley. Information specific to the Finley Wildlife Refuge resident herd, including recent survey data will be shared by a Friends of Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex representative. For more information, contact friendswvnwrc.org/eventsvolunteer.
"Strolling the Garden with Camera in Hand": 7 to 8 p.m. January 6, side meeting room, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive. Take better photos of your garden with horticultural photographer Doreen Wynja. She will cover light, composition, angles and more. Free for members and by donation for nonmembers of the Evening Garden Club. For more information contact irubymoon@gmail.com.
You have free articles remaining.
"Leaving More Thank Footprints: Science and Outdoor Recreation on Our Public Lands": 7 to 8 p.m. January 7, Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 S.W. Deschutes Street. Enjoy this free presentation by Dr. Ashley D'Antonio on the impacts of outdoor recreation on our public lands and how management can be used to balance recreation access and conservation goals. The presentation includes case studies from national parks across the United States, and identifies how you can reduce your impact when recreating outdoors. For more information contact TapTalksCorvallis@gmail.com or 500WScorvallis@gmail.com.
Audubon Field Trip: 7:30 a.m. to noon January 11, meet at Willamette Park Shelter, east end of SE Goodnight Avenue. Destination to be announced for this free field trip. Registration required. For more information, contact CorvallisAudubonSecondSaturday@gmail.com.
Hesthavn Nature Center: 1 to 4 p.m. January 11, Hesthavn Nature Center, 8590 N.W. Oak Creek Drive. Come and enjoy free interactive displays in the nature center. All ages welcome. For more information, contact valchuckwalla@yahoo.com.
Second Saturday Arts Day-Paper Crafts: 1 to 4 p.m. January 11, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Avenue. Recycle holiday wrap and decorations into something new at this free event. For more information, contact Jenc@theartscenter.net.
"The Search for Wild Relatives of Fruit and Nut Crops in Armenia and Georgia": 7:30 to 9 p.m. January 13, Oregon State University, Room 208, Cordley Hall, 2701 Campus Way. Learn from this free talk by Joseph Postman, retired USDA/ARS Germplasm Curator. He notes: "the Caucasus Mountains region is considered to be the “center of origin” or “center of diversity” for a number of temperate fruit crops including European pear, quince, hazelnut, Persian walnut (often referred to as English walnut), fig, pomegranate and vinifera grape. Collecting germplasm from this region is a strategy for assembling genetically diverse ex situ collections for use in agriculture and for conservation. For more information, contact judi.sanders@gmail.com.
Audubon Program: "Travels in South Africa": 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., January 16, First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall, 1165 NW Monroe Avenue. Enjoy this free presentation by Tom and Ginny Stevens on their travels. All ages welcome. For more information contact mark.baldwin2@comcast.net.
Winter Conservation and Book Club Gathering: 6 p.m. January 22, location given upon registration. Join others in reading and talking about Barry Lopez's “The Future of Nature” for the Greenbelt Land Trust’s next Conservation Book Club. Free but you need to register for details at greenbeltlandtrust.org. For more information, contact jessica@greenbeltlandtrust.org.
Sustainability Coalition Annual Meeting: noon to 1:30 p.m. January 24, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Avenue. Please join the coalition for a free overview of the past year’s accomplishments and plans for 2020. Refreshments provided by Annual Meeting sponsor, First Alternative Co-op. For more information contact info@sustainablecorvallis.org or 541-230-1237.
"Nutrition By Nature: Walk and Talk": 9 a.m. to noon, January 25, location given upon registration. Join Greenbelt Land Trust, Enrich Health Consulting, and local wildlife scientists for a unique walk-and-talk morning at Bald Hill Farm. Register for details at greenbeltlandtrust.org. For more information contact ashley@greenbeltlandtrust.org.
Trees, Truffles and Beasts of Marys Peak: 6 p.m., January 29, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second Street. Daniel Luoma, professor of forest mycology at Oregon State University, Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society, will give a free presentation on these treasures of our local Marys Peak. Food and drink available (for charge) from the deli. For more information, contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com or 541-230-1237.