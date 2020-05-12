Earth Year for May 2020: Pandemic has lessons to teach

We did not listen as the temperature increased despite deaths from extreme heat waves, greater distribution of insect pests and the spread of tropical diseases to new locales. We did not listen as the intensity and frequency of extreme storms increased flooding and wind damage and caused deaths. We did not listen as the ocean levels rose and caused flooding in the poor communities and island nations around the globe. We did not listen as the glaciers disappeared from places like Glacier National Park where there are only 25 of the approximately 150 glaciers named there in the 1800s. We did not listen as more and increasingly hotter fires ravaged our beautiful forests and natural areas and destroyed whole towns and killed both humans and wildlife.
We have learned from this pandemic that we are capable of sacrifice for the common good. We have learned that we are resilient. We are learning to focus on the day at hand and appreciate little things. For those of us with our heads focused on the ever-present phone screens, we may learn how much we miss face-to-face time and the joys of a hug over whatever is so seemingly important on our phones.
We have also learned that we can reduce pollution through our combined efforts. Pollution has dropped by as much as 60% in the world’s most polluted cities. Residents in north India can now see the Himalayas for the first time in 30 years. In the United States, nitrogen dioxide levels are down 30% in our major metropolitan areas because of reduced transportation use and other burning of fossil fuels, according to NASA.
Given that studies are beginning to show that people who live in polluted areas are more prone to the ravages of COVID-19, will we take this as a lesson to change our ways?
An acquaintance who lives in Portland and suffers from COPD wryly noted that he can breathe much better now and his oxygen saturation is up because of the reduced pollution there.
As you might expect, events are few and far between, but some are going online. Enjoy the two below and I will include what is working for me as I finish my sixth week of self-isolation.
National Bike Month: anytime, May 1-31. The Corvallis Active Transportation Program is celebrating National Bike Month with four weeks of public engagement through social media and promotion of solo bike riding. Learn more and participate by visiting www.corvallisoregon.gov and searching for “Bike Month.” For more information, contact 541-766-6916.
Submission Deadline for “The Nature of Isolation”: May 18 is the deadline for this free event. The Spring Creek Project invites writers, artists and musicians to submit work exploring their home ecosystems and reflecting on the nature of isolation during this time of sheltering in place. Work will be shared in an online reading and exhibit. Learn more and submit your work online at https://bit.ly/2YVljci. For more information, contact Carly.Lettero@oregonstate.edu.
Walking Neighborhoods: My husband and I found it easier to physically distance ourselves in neighborhoods. We have found checking out the gardens and different house styles to be quite fascinating. Some of our finds include a dinosaur garden that also included the Loch Ness monster, uplifting sidewalk chalk messages and drawings, a front yard that was a full-size soccer field, wildflowers and wildlife.
Neighbor Gathering: We have had potluck lunches and one midafternoon happy hour with our neighbors.
The potluck meant if you bring your own pot you will have better luck. We each sit in our driveways and chat and share a meal together while 10 feet apart. Their children showed us their Wildlife Stewards project, which I could see with binoculars.
Get to Know Your Home Habitat: I volunteer for the Oregon Bee Atlas Project. It has changed my view of my garden, and I can spend a lot of time watching the native bees and their behaviors. Our garden also has many birds. Some of you may remember my article from March on all the inhabitants, both wanted and unwanted. We did get the flicker box and the flickers took right to it until they were routed by starlings, and now we have less desirable starling babies. And the flickers? They have taken to drilling a hole in my neighbor’s house. Oh, well …
Sharing a Talent or Skill: Part of my life is teaching piano and recorder lessons (my friend Bruce solved the mystery of the disappearing computer camera so I was able to teach). Online teaching is not trouble-free, but both my young and adult students have been remarkably patient. I also have begun giving a weekly half-hour mini-concert for an ill friend over the phone. It has been delightful for both of us.
Maureen Beezhold has been writing the Earth Year monthly column since 1999. She works with the sustainability committee at the Beit Am Jewish Committee and organizes a monthly walk for Corvallis-area interfaith leaders. She can be reached at 541-752-3517 or maureentns@peak.org.
