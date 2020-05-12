Earth Year for May 2020: Pandemic has lessons to teach

Walking Neighborhoods: My husband and I found it easier to physically distance ourselves in neighborhoods. We have found checking out the gardens and different house styles to be quite fascinating. Some of our finds include a dinosaur garden that also included the Loch Ness monster, uplifting sidewalk chalk messages and drawings, a front yard that was a full-size soccer field, wildflowers and wildlife.

Neighbor Gathering: We have had potluck lunches and one midafternoon happy hour with our neighbors.

The potluck meant if you bring your own pot you will have better luck. We each sit in our driveways and chat and share a meal together while 10 feet apart. Their children showed us their Wildlife Stewards project, which I could see with binoculars.

Get to Know Your Home Habitat: I volunteer for the Oregon Bee Atlas Project. It has changed my view of my garden, and I can spend a lot of time watching the native bees and their behaviors. Our garden also has many birds. Some of you may remember my article from March on all the inhabitants, both wanted and unwanted. We did get the flicker box and the flickers took right to it until they were routed by starlings, and now we have less desirable starling babies. And the flickers? They have taken to drilling a hole in my neighbor’s house. Oh, well …

Sharing a Talent or Skill: Part of my life is teaching piano and recorder lessons (my friend Bruce solved the mystery of the disappearing computer camera so I was able to teach). Online teaching is not trouble-free, but both my young and adult students have been remarkably patient. I also have begun giving a weekly half-hour mini-concert for an ill friend over the phone. It has been delightful for both of us.

Maureen Beezhold has been writing the Earth Year monthly column since 1999. She works with the sustainability committee at the Beit Am Jewish Committee and organizes a monthly walk for Corvallis-area interfaith leaders. She can be reached at 541-752-3517 or maureentns@peak.org.

