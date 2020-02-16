Earthquake preparedness – where do we start?

The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 1,000-kilometer long fault off the west coast of the United States that stretches from British Columbia to Northern California and separates the Juan de Fuca plate from the North American plate. This fault has the potential to generate a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that could cause significant damage with large-scale housing loss and economic consequences.

While residents of the Pacific Northwest have been hearing about “the big one” since the famous 2015 New Yorker article, this story aims not to focus on the hazard itself, but on the ways that individuals can prepare themselves, the role government can play in community preparedness, and an overview of the importance of equitable seismic retrofits for community disaster recovery planning.

Personal preparedness

Personal preparedness is in two parts: 1) supplies; and 2) structural improvements. The first part (supplies) can be approached through the documents provided by the emergency management offices in Benton County and Linn County to make sure you, your family, and your neighbors are prepared.