East Albany Lions Club breakfast canceled again

The annual lumberjack breakfast fundraiser put on by the East Albany Lions Club has been postponed by COVID-19 for a second time.

The breakfast, usually held during the Fourth of July weekend, was halted by the virus last month, with organizers hoping that the coronavirus situation would be settled enough to allow for a Labor Day weekend event.

But recent events have made the second date impossible, too, said Roger Wylie, second vice president for the club.

“With recent increasing in cases in our local community, our state, and nation, our club leadership team has decided to cancel our breakfast plans for Labor Day weekend,” Wylie said. “Safety for all those that attend our club events as well as safety for our members is the top priority and led us to make this difficult decision.”

Wyle said that the club hopes to schedule the breakfast in its usual Independence Day slot in 2022.

