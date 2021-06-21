 Skip to main content
Ed Junkins resigns from Corvallis council
Ed Junkins resigns from Corvallis council

  Updated
ed junkins

Ed Junkins is shown via video Monday night as he announces his resignation from the Corvallis City Council to take a position at the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater.

Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins announced his resignation at the close of Monday’s night Corvallis City Council meeting.

Junkins will be leaving Corvallis to take a new position with the University of Notre Dame in its health services unit.

Junkins ran unopposed for the northwest Corvallis seat in November of 2018 but took office immediately because his predecessor, Mark Page, had moved out of the district. Junkins also ran unopposed in his 2020 re-election bid.

Junkins, who also spent time on the Corvallis School Board, is a pediatrician with experience in public health and academia. Most recently he has served as senior associate dean for assessment and outcomes and as a professor of pediatrics at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest (COMP-Northwest) in Lebanon.

Junkins earned his bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

