You can be sure that when the top administrator at a city or school district starts throwing out a sentence like, Without a course correction, organizational failure is not a matter of ‘if,’ but a matter of ‘when,’ a big ask is on the horizon.

That big ask may be to beef up revenues or a call for collective belt-tightening. Either way, hard choices are on the horizon.

That very phrase above was penned by Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard in a call for solidarity with the City Council — which ultimately controls the purse strings — as they seek to solve what he describes as systemic neglect:

(U)nlike most public agencies, Corvallis suffers from decades of a lack of investment in the organization.

We’re going to set aside what seems obvious to Mid-Valley Media journalists who attend myriad meetings of city councils, school boards and county commissions. But for the record, no agency is sitting pretty financially, especially in down economies.

We’re also going to set aside a debate about our so-called down economy, even though it feels different from the very real conditions of the Great Recession of the late aughts and early teens.

What we are going to do is take Corvallis to task for a couple of recent decisions.

After meeting Thursday night, March 9, it appears City Hall staff is prepping the council for priority-setting, maybe some horse-trading. Department heads shared how they struggle to do the job with all the shortcomings they face.

But if their needs are to be met, that probably means some belt-tightening in other areas. However many notches they decide to cinch, it probably didn't have to be that much. Here's why.

First, there’s the curious timing of the woe-is-us lament. Shepard writes the city is on a metaphorical precipice, a “tipping point,” in a memo released to the public March 1, for discussion Thursday.

But just eight days earlier, staff had recommended the City Council not raise the levy rate when the city asks voters to renew it in November.

The levy was first approved by voters in 2011. The tax property owners pay climbed from 45 cents for every $1,000 in assessed value to $1.07 by its third renewal in 2019.

Scheduled to expire in June 2024, in the levy’s current incarnation, the spoils are specifically divided among library, parks and recreation and the Majestic Theatre, as well as setting aside $360,000 a year for social services. That latter number would climb to $480,000 if voters give the nod again in November.

The levy is expected to bring in $6.1 million in fiscal year 2022-2023 and $34.6 million for the city over the next five-year period.

Imagine how much more it would have generated had the city suggested a slight bump. Yes, any increment would have to be funneled specifically to the library, parks and Majestic. But those are city services residents love dearly and add to the overall quality of life. They are the proverbial sugar to whatever medicine the city is planning.

A shrewd person might suggest the city forewent a levy hike because the May election will see a $110 million bond proposal from Benton County (to build the facilities for a suite of justice services), and that's a tough act to follow, timing-wise. The thinking might be, by November, voters may have property tax fatigue.

But No. 1, we’re not sure Benton County’s bond measure is going to pass; and No. 2, we believe the increasing popularity of the Corvallis levies throughout the years proves Corvallis residents are willing to step up and pay for services they appreciate. And because the rule of threes compels us, No. 3, shouldn’t Corvallis put Corvallis first?

Perhaps even more perplexing is the debacle that was the city’s new franchise agreement with NW Natural. Because the City Council couldn’t rubber-stamp the end-product of a years’ worth of negotiations between the utility’s representatives and City Hall staff, councilors instead extended the current agreement three years, leaving a proposed $90,000 increase — a year — on the table.

That’s $270,000 the city could have banked. And those fees flow straight into the general fund, giving the city total flexibility in how it spends them.

Perhaps, just perhaps, that could have leveled the city just a bit as it's poised on its precarious perch. Nearly $300,000 could pay for several new employees, salary raises, technology — the “people, processes, technology, systems, and performance management” in which Shepard said the city failed to invest.

So remember all this when you start to hear of belt-tightening in some areas, and know we all could’ve breathed a little bit easier with some better leadership.

Both from staff and the city’s electeds.