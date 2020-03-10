Editorial: 5A tourney special, but economic impact may be muted

This year, the business boon of the 5A tourney may be muted by social distancing measures regarding the coronavirus. “We haven’t seen a major impact, but that’s something that people are taking into consideration,” Rehklau said.

Visitors should know that Corvallis businesses and institutions like OSU are paying attention to the situation, adjusting routines and trying to disinfect surfaces like mad. They’re also curious what might happen with their industries this weekend and in the coming months.

With the spread of the disease, grandparents of athletes and other at-risk residents may not want to sit in a crowd of screaming fans giving each other high fives.

It will be interesting to see if attendance is lower during the initial weeks of a new and genuine public health threat in Oregon and the United States.

We expect plenty of people to come to Corvallis for the event, however. The fervor of sports fans is strong, especially when a town’s pride is at stake and multiple generations may have played for the same team.

And with that in mind, mid-Willamette Valley residents should by all means root for the home team, but they also should welcome visitors to our town and area.