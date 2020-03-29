Editorial: Adopt a local business to help it survive coronavirus pandemic

*Share, like and leave reviews for your favorite local businesses on their Facebook, Yelp or Google profiles.

We’ve found that many stores and shops are officially closed – either by state order or of their own accord – but if you call or contact them on social media, they’ll be responsive about filling a special order for you and having it ready for pickup or delivery. That can also apply with gift cards at certain restaurants that chose to shut their doors temporarily.

Choosing just one business to support could be a rather impossible task for some residents. So many places may have brought you a bit of joy over the years. But also think about which businesses have supported the community.

Who sponsored your child’s baseball or softball team? Who made large charity donations or stepped up in other ways to help residents? Who made the community better in other ways besides simply operating a business?

The survival of businesses, of course, represents far more than just the business itself.

Our small shops, stores and restaurants combine to create a massive impact on the local economy, and they employ thousands of workers.