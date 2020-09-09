Editorial: Albany appointees undercutting mission of city diversity board

Another member, U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins, has pushed for an “all cultures” celebration instead of Festival Latino or LGBTQ+ pride events. She spoke out against the latter events, calling them “segregating.” Perhaps she’s unaware of the loaded connotations of that term. Perhaps she’s unaware of how using that word in an attempt to cancel events celebrating diverse races or sexual orientations might come off as appalling.

Perkins’ justification is her belief that there is only one race, the human race. We’d counter that the human race is technically a species, and this one race theory may not fully encompass the variety of experiences lived by people of color in Albany or other mid-Willamette Valley communities.

Also, in case you’re making a list of things not to say as a white person: Don’t tell a Black person, in a public meeting, that the racism they experience regularly because of the color of their skin is the same as the problems you face.

Perkins’ attack on Festival Latino, in particular, seems odd.

Have you been to Festival Latino? She hasn’t. We have. Several times. Why in the world would anybody want to cancel such an amazing and family-friendly party?