Editorial: Albany has more pressing issues than cat poop

People love their pets and furry critters, so it is no surprise that a proposal to make outdoor cats illegal within the city of Albany has received criticism from residents. And that’s especially due to the suggestion that the cats roaming freely would be either adopted out or “disposed of” — in other words, killed.

Of course, the plan brought forth by resident Sheri Wheeler also has supporters, and we understand their viewpoint, as well.

We, too, have problems with stray cats — and friendly felines owned by neighbors — that wander into our flowerbeds and gardens and poop. Of course, they keep coming back, no matter how often we stomp our feet, clap our hands or otherwise gently haze them.

We also bristle at neighbors who put out food for stray cats, drawing more into the neighborhood. Turkeys, raccoons and other hoodlum wildlife in urban areas also seem to love Meow Mix, so feeding feral cats can turn into a larger nuisance with animals that aren’t as aloof as felines. And mice tend to love free food, too.

Still, creating an ordinance to make outdoor cats illegal? We initially thought this was satire aimed at small town governments overreaching into all aspects of daily life.