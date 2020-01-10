Editorial: Albany mayor's stance on ADUs is folly

The city of Albany’s ongoing saga regarding accessory dwelling units continued in epic, utterly predictable and completely unnecessary fashion on Wednesday night, as the City Council couldn’t override Mayor Sharon Konopa’s veto blocking an increase in the maximum size of “in-law houses” or “granny flats,” as they are commonly called.
A bit of a refresher course here: Accessory dwelling units are basically second houses built on residential lots and typically are smaller than the primary home.
The vote to override Konopa’s veto — her third on the subject since 2017 — was 4-2, but five votes are required.
Currently, residents can apply for ADUs that are up to half the size of their primary houses or 750 square feet, whichever is smaller. The majority of councilors want the maximum size of ADUs to be increased to 900 square feet, and that change was part of an update that would bring the city into compliance with state law. Instead of solving the issue at the city level, the matter of ADUs now surely will be referred to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.
To be clear, we respect Konopa, who has been an outstanding public servant for Hub City. We think her heart’s in the right place, as she desires to protect Albany’s neighborhoods from overcrowding and other negative impacts.
But we think Konopa’s stance on the issue of ADUs is folly, in part because she has repeatedly disregarded the will of the council and the Albany Planning Commission. How many vetoes was that again? We lost track for a moment.
Ah, yes, the City Council has voted thrice by a 4-2 margin in favor of larger ADUs, with the latest decision coming in December. The margin at the Planning Commission was a landslide, with an 8-1 tally in favor of allowing 900-foot ADUs.
At least Konopa offered a bit of a compromise on Wednesday, seeking a motion for 800 square feet as the new maximum. Those extra 50 square feet roughly equal the footprint of a king-sized mattress, or a rather small office cubicle that we’d prefer not to occupy.
On Wednesday, councilors once again noted that the boost to 900 square feet would allow for another bedroom. We also think that that extra 150 square feet would allow for the design of an attractive handicapped-accessible bathroom, a feature that would be desirable for residents who want their elderly parents to live much closer.
Regardless, we believe the ADU issue is a solution in search of a problem, to a certain degree. Albany neighborhoods aren’t going to be overrun with ADUs. That’s not the case in Corvallis, where land is at even more of a premium than it is in Albany. Corvallis, which has a 900-foot maximum for ADUs, only sees a handful of the structures built every year. The market isn’t really there in terms of demand from residents.
And developers, in general, aren’t clamoring to build ADUs for a simple financial reason. There isn’t as much money in ADUs as building larger structures.
Builders soon will be able to create such structures in neighborhoods since the Oregon Legislature last spring passed House Bill 2001, which essentially eliminates single-family housing zones. Developers will be able to erect duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, townhouses and cottage clusters on parcels where such housing types were previously excluded. Exact specifics of HB 2001 haven’t been ironed out, but the change is going to occur.
From that perspective, the city of Albany’s debate over ADUs seems a bit of shortsighted NIMBY — not in my backyard.
A few Albany residents may want multiple generations of their family living together on the same lot, and we realize that’s especially attractive given soaring house and rental prices in the area. Other residents may want a bit of extra income from having a rental property they can easily watch over next to their own house. Regardless of the reasons for seeking an ADU, a 900-square-foot maximum, as the majority of councilors have recognized, is going to better serve the needs of residents in the long term.