Editorial: Albany's new mayor elect an inspiration for youth of color

Still, we’re not color blind, nor should we be. Willfully ignoring race leads to willfully ignoring the systematic and institutional problems people of color face. So we also realize that Johnson’s Black identity gives him insights into race relations that other local politicians might not possess. This is important as the city deals with discussions of what diversity means and the potential of more Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

But Johnson’s race is perhaps more of a big deal for the simple fact that representation matters.

In a recent interview with reporter Caitlyn M. May, Johnson reminisced over the lies he felt compelled to tell his children when they were growing up.

“I told my son when he was in seventh or eighth grade, a straight-A student, I said, ‘You can be the president when you grow up.’ And until President Obama was elected, I was lying. When he was elected, those lies I told him became a truth for him. People don’t understand the change in aspirational goals for kids when they see someone in a leadership position in this country that looks like them, and it’s attainable now,” Johnson said.