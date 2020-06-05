Editorial: Albany's peaceful protest brings more reason for hope

APD had its own officers amongst the crowd, but not in overwhelming numbers. It was a savvy move. Albany is a small town, and these officers were neighbors, family friends, or even family to some demonstrators.

Third, protest organizers and police actually coordinated with each other to make sure things went smoothly.

At the end of the event, there was a candlelight vigil, and attendees also knelt for about nine minutes – roughly the amount of time that a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Authorities created a barricade on Broadalbin Street with two buses on loan from Greater Albany Public Schools to ensure there was enough space for demonstrators to gather safely. The plaza at City Hall, after all, wasn’t big enough to contain the massive crowd.

The tactic with school buses also ensured the event wasn’t disrupted by motorists trying to drive through. If you recall, in other communities in the United States, thugs have mown down protesters with their vehicles.