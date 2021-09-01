Editorial: As pandemic worsens, Brown must take decisive action

No one wants to go backwards in terms of COVID-19 restrictions, such as capacity limitations, school closures and more. We’ve already experienced that and it was disruptive to the economy, to the well-being of families, for students’ learning outcomes and more.
But doing nothing and taking a hands-off approach to the pandemic seems worse right now as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are accelerating. Tuesday marked a record number of deaths in the Oregon Health Authority’s daily update, with 43, breaking the previous record by 15.
In our Sunday print edition, we ran an Associated Press article that detailed how Oregon’s death toll has surged so much that Tillamook and Josephine counties had requested refrigerated trucks to hold bodies.
In a jarring juxtaposition, Sunday also marked the third day of the Oregon State Fair, and thousands of people crowded together to eat cotton candy and go on carnival rides up in Salem.
To be clear, attendees over the age of 5 at the state fair are required to wear masks when they aren’t drinking beverages or eating food, and we believe the majority of folks are following the rules.
We also know based on experience there’s a portion of the public that won’t do what’s in the best interests of themselves, their families, their communities or Oregon. They won’t get vaccinated or wear masks.
For the last few days, Gov. Kate Brown has repeatedly stressed that those steps are the “kind thing to do.” She’s encouraged people to do the right thing.
There also are vaccination requirements for public school teachers and medical workers, and while those will face strong challenges in court, they surely also will help minimize the impacts of COVID-19 as our kids head back to school.
But Brown needs to take stronger, immediate and decisive action to protect the public. We hoped this wouldn’t be the case, but it seems necessary now.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is worse than it has ever been in Oregon — and it still will get worse tomorrow. Our hospitalization rates are up nearly 1,000% since mid-July, according to Brown herself, and intensive care unit beds are nearly full across the state. The National Guard even is helping at some Oregon hospitals.
But Brown isn’t limiting in-person gatherings such as the Oregon State Fair, or college football games. The University of Oregon opens their season against Fresno State on Saturday with no crowd size restrictions, and Autzen Stadium likely will be packed. The Beavers open up against Hawaii on Sept. 11, and there could be thousands of fans screaming at the sound of a revving chainsaw.
To their credit, OSU and Oregon instituted mask and proof of vaccination requirements for attendees. It’s another example of local government, institutions or companies leading the way. Benton County, for example, had an outdoor mask mandate when social distancing wasn’t possible a week before the state enacted a similar rule.
The city of Albany — we’re talking blue collar Albany here — cancelled the Northwest Art & Air Festival last weekend because of concerns regarding the pandemic, and worries regarding staffers and volunteers policing Oregon’s outdoor mask mandate.
In other states, COVID-19 cases in children have escalated dramatically when classes started. There’s uncertainty that last year’s precautions will prove effective against the delta variant, which is far more contagious and far more dangerous to children who are too young to get vaccinated.
Online-only learning wasn’t a success for many students, and we realize that this wasn’t optimal for teachers, either. But an onslaught of hospitalized youngsters seems less than ideal.
The state also hasn’t mandated working from home for its own employees when that’s feasible, or done much to encourage businesses to have their employees work remotely when possible.
During the pandemic, our editorial board has generally erred on the side of caution, championing public health measures despite their detrimental impacts to society. So we generally favored Brown’s strong actions early in the pandemic, which we reasoned saved lives in Oregon. But now, our governor seems less than eager to take similar steps.
We have urged Brown to again show strong leadership with the pandemic, and to make the harsh but unavoidable decisions in a swift manner during this crisis. But as the school year and college football season nears, and as the pandemic worsens, the state of Oregon seemingly shrugs its shoulders.