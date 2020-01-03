Editorial: As we enter Roaring 2020s, it's time to save

Wall Street had an amazing end to 2019 and the decade, closing with massive gains in major indices. Unemployment has remained historically low in Linn and Benton counties for three years. Oregon’s housing market is staying strong.

In general, despite real concerns regarding wage stagnation and rising rents in Albany, Corvallis and elsewhere, the mid-Willamette Valley’s economy appears to be on extremely solid footing. The same is true for the United States as a whole.

But here’s a note of caution as we head into the new decade: The 1920s started off strong as well, but came to an awful close in October 1929 with the stock market crash that launched the Great Depression.

To be clear, while there have been signs of a possible economic slowdown as we start 2020, most experts think we’re not due for another recession anytime soon. (And, to all the web trolls out there, we’re not rooting for a recession, either.)

Still, the economy always fluctuates. We’re in the midst of a decade-long expansion. It’s going to come to an end at some point in time. And when it does, will you be ready?

Many Americans are woefully unprepared for sour times.