Editorial: Be careful boating, hiking this holiday weekend

• Stay sober. The risks of boating, inner tubing and swimming increase exponentially if you don’t have your wits about you. Plus, if you’re convicted of boating under the influence of intoxicants, you can be fined up to $6,250, have boating privileges revoked for up to three years and even serve jail time. And the results could be far worse. According to the Statesman Journal, Oregon’s latest boating death came last weekend when a 13-year-old swimmer at Hagg Lake was struck by a boat and killed. The man who was operating the boat has been charged with BUII and manslaughter.

• Know your waterway. This seems obvious, but it’s best to start out slow until you get your bearings. Stumps, deadheads and sand and gravel bars are prevalent this year, according to the Oregon Marine Board. An extension of this rule also can be applied to inner tubers and swimmers. Know your route or swimming hole. Look before you leap, as they say. Also, if you’re tubing, remember that cheap pool toys puncture easily.

• Slow down and keep scanning. Know the boating regulations for your area of operation. Always obey the slow-no wake buoys or signs. People operating boats or personal watercraft are responsible for the damage caused by their wake.