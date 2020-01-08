Editorial: Benton County's building purchase could send message to voters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The timing could come back to haunt the county.

You see, there’s the matter of the Benton County Jail, and the need for a new Benton County Courthouse. As we may have mentioned in previous editorials, calling these facilities woefully inadequate is an understatement.

Upgrading the jail has proven difficult, however, despite the fact that it has only 40 beds and therefore has a revolving door for low-level offenders, many of whom are “frequent fliers” who then fail to appear for court appearances.

County voters already have, on three occasions, shot down proposals to build a new jail. The most recent of these was a $25 million bond measure that failed in 2015. The cost of construction and land acquisition has surely escalated since then.

The Benton County Courthouse is beautiful, especially when lighted at Christmastime, but the old building is poorly suited to serve the needs of a 21st century criminal justice system. For starters, if there were a major earthquake, it’s likely nothing would be left of the postcard-worthy structure except rubble.

A new ballot measure seeking money for Benton County criminal justice system upgrades seem inevitable, given the state of these two facilities.