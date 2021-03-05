Editorial: Benton jail, courthouse bond will be tough sell

Benton County needs a new jail and a new courthouse. But are residents willing to foot the bill? That question has dogged the county for decades, and so far the answer has been a resounding “No.” County officials have a lot of work to do if they expect a different result the next time they ask voters to pay for new criminal justice facilities.

The county is gearing up to go back to the ballot in May of next year with a bond measure to finance a package of facilities improvements. As described by project manager Nick Kurth in a Feb. 16 presentation to the Corvallis City Council, the package would include a new 120-bed jail for roughly $50 million, a new courthouse for $40 million or so and a crisis resources center costing about $15 million. That adds up to a total cost of about $105 million (although some state money may be available to help with courthouse costs and private partners might provide some funding toward the crisis center). The county’s wish list also includes another $90 million to replace the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Corvallis that houses the Corvallis Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and 911 dispatch center and to repurpose the historic courthouse, but Kurth said that part of the plan may not be included in the ballot measure that ultimately goes to the voters.