Editorial: Board's inaction only prolongs OSU's agony

Instead, the board voted 12-2 to put Alexander on probation until June 1, directing him to formulate a plan to regain the trust of the OSU community and make recommendations to improve the university’s Title IX procedures and increase funding for survivor support services. The board, meanwhile, will “conduct an evaluation to gather feedback from the OSU community to help inform his success” and hire a consultant to evaluate the Husch Blackwell report.

It’s hard to imagine what the board expects to learn by paying a consultant to evaluate a report that LSU already paid a consultant to produce. And if there were any doubts about what sort of feedback the campus community might provide, Thursday’s Faculty Senate vote demanding that Alexander and board members resign should provide some clarity.

At this point, does the board really think there’s any way for Alexander to regain the trust of the OSU community? No matter what he does from here on out, the failings documented in the Husch Blackwell report will continue to cast a pall over Alexander, stoking resentment among students, faculty and staff. That will only prolong the damage that has already been done to OSU’s reputation, which is bound to have a negative impact on fundraising, legislative funding decisions and student recruitment.