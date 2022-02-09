Editorial: Breathe easy, but be ready to mask up again

The state of Oregon announced it will drop its indoor mask requirement in public places by March 31, and while we generally agree with the decision, it should come with a caveat. Breathe easier for a little while, but be prepared to pivot.

If Oregon passes a certain threshold with COVID-19, the mask rule should be reinstated for the public’s safety, because we’re still in a global pandemic that has killed about 900,000 Americans.

The state stressed that it was following the best science available, as predictive models show the highly contagious omicron variant is fading out and COVID-19 caseloads and deaths should decline by spring.

The virus hasn’t always stuck to anticipated patterns, though.

If we’re looking at the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago as some sort of model — and we probably should for medical and sociological lessons — we should expect another wave of cases and deaths. Really, we should expect more than one additional surge of COVID-19.

And if that occurs, the best science is that masks lessen the spread of this disease. Some medical-grade masks work better than others, but masks work. (Vaccines work, too, and here’s your regular reminder to get the jab and get boosted for the sake of yourself, your family and your community.)

Oregon has had some of the strictest coronavirus measures in the country. And correspondingly, the Beaver State’s caseload and death toll are among the lowest in the United States.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

While we don’t like wearing masks, we’ll gladly don them again if need be.

Albany's new school leader

Since the dependable Maria Delapoer retired in 2015, Greater Albany Public Schools has experienced a revolving door of superintendents and interims and plenty of high drama. So naturally GAPS looked for stability in its next leader.

The district appears to have made a great choice with Andy Gardner, the superintendent of the North Santiam School District, which is based in Stayton.

Gardner has been with North Santiam since 1993, has been an administrator there since 1997, and served as superintendent for 12 years.

In an open letter to his current district, Gardner stressed that his decision to leave wasn’t easy. “It has been my honor to serve alongside some of the best educators I know and to work in a community that I love and has been my home for many years,” Gardner wrote.

During the hiring process, Gardner performed particularly well in a question and answer session.

Gardner explained he’s always been drawn to Albany and lived in Hub City for a while as a high school teacher.

“It has a small town feel to it,” Gardner said. “It has challenges now, as it grows. We faced some of those same challenges with Stayton.”

His successes leading North Santiam included passing a school construction bond, offering more career technical education courses and creating a culture of collaboration after suffering through a period of distrust.

“My main job is to listen to people,” Gardner said.

That’s a distinct departure from the GAPS’ previous superintendent, who had teachers complaining and students protesting that they weren’t being listened to.

Gardner will be moving from a district with a little more than 2,000 students to one with an enrollment of nearly 9,000, so he’ll deal with issues on a much larger scale. But that seems manageable.

Our only quibble with Gardner’s hiring is paying a search firm about $16,000 to $21,000. Gardner is a known quantity, and the other finalist also was from a nearby district. Other interviewees were the usual suspects, too, so to speak.

The search firm was hired to provide a wide range of talented candidates, including those from Washington and California. We basically received our next door neighbors. And for a headhunting firm and the big wage increase to $220,000, this feels a bit anticlimactic.

Still, Gardner feels like a terrific hire with his disposition and proven track record. And we hope he can lead GAPS out of this period of turmoil.

OSU punter in Super Bowl

We’d be remiss if we didn’t note that former Oregon State punter Johnny Hekker will be suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

It’s always great to see people with local ties shine on the biggest stage, so we’re hoping that Hekker has a great game. He’s one of the greatest punters ever in football, and that’s a big advantage for the Rams.