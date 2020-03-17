Editorial: Brown's decision to limit restaurants to take-out was right call

We’re staunch supporters of our local culinary scene, and that includes adult beverages, but we’re still supportive of Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to close restaurants and bars to patrons in Oregon with the exception of takeout meals or delivery orders.
Several other states have shut down these businesses to prevent people from congregating and spreading the new coronavirus. This seems like a very good idea. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.
And you can be sure that many people, if left to their own agency, will not protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from the illness by voluntarily refraining from gathering in places where they could be exposed.
To be sure, there’s a reasonable argument to be made that we can’t fully protect ourselves from the virus by any means, but can only delay its impact throughout communities, thereby ensuring that hospitals and medical and emergency workers aren’t overwhelmed. Sorry if we just made you paranoid.
Regardless, Brown’s decision shows a growing initiative by the government to take action regarding this urgent public health concern after a collective dragging of the heels for weeks. Just look at President Donald Trump for evidence.
A month ago, we wrote in this space that people might turn on Trump due to his coronavirus comments, which included downplaying the disease and spreading misinformation about it. (And that’s not to mention how ill-prepared the nation was to deal with a pandemic, despite months of warning signs.) We still hear comments from local residents parroting Trump, saying that the disease was overblown by Democrats and the media in an attempt to destroy the economy and hurt the president’s re-election chances.
However, the president has now taken a far more realistic view on coronavirus and its spread, and on Monday he encouraged people to not eat or drink inside restaurants and bars or gather in groups of more than 10 people. Hopefully, his followers take him seriously this time, as well.
Brown’s determination on restaurants was made after a bit of indecision on Monday. She initially wanted to keep restaurants completely open during the pandemic, in part because this industry is a massive slice of our economy. She stressed that rural restaurants are a key provider of meals to elderly and vulnerable residents, and also wanted to ensure that health care and public safety workers could get food from eateries.
We agree with all three of those statements from Brown.
But we also agree with her final decision, as restaurants, gastropubs, bars, cafes and coffee shops can still perform vital functions in our communities even if they only offer takeout or delivery meals.
An interesting trend we’ve taken note of in the past few weeks is that businesses and organizations in the United States, rather than government, have taken the lead on pushing social distancing measures.
Just look at basketball, for example. The NCAA canceled March Madness and, later, its entire universe of competitions remaining this school year. The NBA put its entire season on hold after a player tested positive. The OSAA shut down its state basketball tournaments. And all of these decisions were made before the federal or Oregon’s government issued any clear recommendations or rules about people gathering en masse.
Even Disneyland, the self-proclaimed “Happiest Place on Earth,” went all Princess Negative Nancy and shut its gates.
With food and drink, many businesses are leading the way, as well. Before Brown’s decision, Block 15 in Corvallis announced that it was pivoting to to-go orders only at its brewpubs. Larger companies such as Burgerville, Taco Bell and Starbucks also had closed their dining rooms and were offering drive-through or to-go service only.
There’s no doubt that with larger businesses and organizations, their decision-making includes a certain degree of risk mitigation regarding lawsuits. But many companies, shops, stores and restaurants are looking to protect their employees, customers and the general public.
Regardless of the reason, they became the early champions of public health during the new coronavirus pandemic.
But we welcome the addition of Brown and other governors, as well as President Trump, in cautioning the public and creating restrictions regarding the new coronavirus.
Without these restrictions, many people simply tried to go about their lives as if nothing had changed, despite school closures, event cancellations and more. They kept gathering in public, including in restaurants and bars. And the virus kept spreading throughout the country and Oregon.