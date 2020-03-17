Editorial: Brown's decision to limit restaurants to take-out was right call

We’re staunch supporters of our local culinary scene, and that includes adult beverages, but we’re still supportive of Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to close restaurants and bars to patrons in Oregon with the exception of takeout meals or delivery orders.

Several other states have shut down these businesses to prevent people from congregating and spreading the new coronavirus. This seems like a very good idea. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

And you can be sure that many people, if left to their own agency, will not protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from the illness by voluntarily refraining from gathering in places where they could be exposed.

To be sure, there’s a reasonable argument to be made that we can’t fully protect ourselves from the virus by any means, but can only delay its impact throughout communities, thereby ensuring that hospitals and medical and emergency workers aren’t overwhelmed. Sorry if we just made you paranoid.

Regardless, Brown’s decision shows a growing initiative by the government to take action regarding this urgent public health concern after a collective dragging of the heels for weeks. Just look at President Donald Trump for evidence.