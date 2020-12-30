Editorial: Brown's decision on education perplexing

Most students had no hope of returning to schools anytime soon under the current standards, as they were nearly impossible to meet for many districts. And perhaps that was a good thing, since we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

Caseloads and hospitalizations had dropped recently. The Oregon Health Authority, for example, reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases five times out of the last six days. But that could be a temporary lull — another surge could be on the way as the result of holiday travel and family gatherings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said he thinks the worst of the pandemic is probably yet to come, which should serve as a sobering statement, seeing as how 330,000 are dead across the nation.

Certainly, mid-February seems an odd time for schools to reopen, in part because spring break is just a month away on the calendar, but also because we’re unsure if teachers and their families will be able to be vaccinated beforehand. Educators will be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine after health care providers and other frontline workers. But so far, only about 26,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide.