Editorial: Canceling the Art & Air Fest was right call

The city of Albany, to be frank, didn’t have much of a choice. Its staffers and volunteers couldn’t have reasonably been expected to police Gov. Kate Brown’s outdoor mask mandate. And if the city turned a blind eye to this rule, would it have been liable?

Plus, shutting down the event this year simply was the right choice for the safety of our communities. Some sponsors, vendors and volunteers had already decided not to participate given the delta variant’s surge, which has overwhelmed Oregon medical facilities. Some residents have died in hospital hallways because intensive care unit beds are full, according to officials.

The timing of the cancellation was regrettable, as notice was given on Wednesday morning, two days before the event. And part of that blame falls on Brown.

After all, Benton County had enough foresight to create its own outdoor mask mandate a week prior in preparation of Oregon State University home football games, which start on Sept. 11.