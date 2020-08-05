Editorial: Corvallis needs public input on renaming schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis School Board apparently is embarking on a mission to remove the names of three presidents of the United States from public schools without much input from the public, and that’s a shame.

We don’t disagree that school names should be up for debate — all of them, not just those named for men whose actions were inarguably racist in hindsight.

But this is such a big decision that the residents of Corvallis should be included in the process. There should be wider debate, and the school board needs to slow down before making a vote on the matter.

Under review by the Corvallis School Board are three of six elementary schools named after U.S. presidents: Wilson Elementary, Hoover Elementary and Jefferson Elementary.

The real complicating factor here is Thomas Jefferson, a patriot and the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, one of the most influential pieces of writing in history. He’s not just a Founding Father of America. He is one of the fathers of self-governance worldwide. He’s on Mount Rushmore for a reason.