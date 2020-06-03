Editorial:Corvallis protest was a success, for many reasons

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sometimes your music player knows your mindset all too well when it’s on shuffle.

On Saturday night, we scrolled through our social media feeds in a state of despair about the state of our nation.

There’s much to dread right now — the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people, more than 40 million job losses in the United States, the killing of an unarmed black man in Minnesota, and demonstrations in response to racial injustice that have sometimes escalated into riots.

Our cellular phone channeled the late soul singer Charles Bradley, who wailed, “The world is going up in flames.”

It could have been rappers noting the dangers of being born suspicious or a Marvin Gaye lamentation.

But it was Bradley’s spirit, howling with anguish, that drove home what’s going on, and that not enough has changed since the 1960s or even the 1990s.

Casual, malicious and systematic racism continue to be a stain on the United States of America. And black people continue to live in fear, and sometimes die, as a result.