Editorial: Corvallis shouldn’t spend taxpayer funds to save the Van Buren Bridge

We won’t deny the charms of the century-old Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis. We have often admired this majestic span whilst stuck in a traffic jam.

To be fair, the one-lane bridge is even more beautiful when you’re approaching it from below, on the Willamette River, perhaps on an inner tube moving far faster than the bottleneck up above during rush hour — or more accurately, the rush two-and-a-half hours that occurs every weekday near the structure.

Mid-valley residents, including workers who drive back and forth between Albany and Corvallis, know about the congestion and have planned accordingly for decades. Avoid the one-lane bridge or accept the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

While the Van Buren Bridge is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete, it still has that je ne sais quoi that pouts and proclaims it’s beautiful and it’s going to ruin your commute.

All kidding aside, we understand why locals want to save the historic span and turn it into a pedestrian and bike crossing on the Willamette.

However, the city of Corvallis should not commit millions of dollars to move the bridge and preserve the structure in perpetuity. Leave that to a private group who could raise the money themselves if they can drum up enough support. More on that idea in a bit.