Editorial: Corvallis tries new approach at Pioneer Park

Homelessness was a growing crisis in this country long before the pandemic hit, but COVID-19 has made the issue even worse — and harder to ignore.
At Pioneer Park in Corvallis, local officials are coming to grips with the challenge of trying to provide compassionate options for people with no permanent home of their own without creating safety and livability issues for the rest of the city’s population. It's no easy task.
When COVID-19 began to spread early last year, it quickly became apparent that the homeless were among the most vulnerable. Lacking access to basic hygiene facilities, people living in tents or cars or sleeping under bridges couldn’t practice the regular hand-washing advised by public health officials, while those staying in crowded shelters were especially susceptible to contracting and spreading the virus.
The city of Corvallis, recognizing the risk of COVID transmission, decided to take a hands-off approach to illegal camping, and police stopped posting homeless encampments on city property for removal.
More and more tents started sprouting up around town, including the strip of parkland that runs along the multi-use path that follows the Marys River near downtown, and more and more people started sleeping in their vehicles at city parks.
Pioneer Park, with its large parking lot, became a popular destination for people who lacked a permanent residence but had a car or an RV they could hunker down in.
Letting displaced people turn the park into an unofficial homeless camp showed compassion, but it also led to problems. By December, more than two dozen vehicles and a handful of tents were being used for shelter at Pioneer Park. The unpaved parking lot had turned to mud with the arrival of the winter rains. Garbage was piling up and threatening to get into the river. And many of the vehicles were parked right next to the multi-use path, making some citizens uneasy and reluctant to use the path.
As Community Development Director Paul Bilotta put it:
“We had an unstable situation. We couldn't move the campers by the river to the safer ground because new campers were showing up and taking those spots. We had campers showing up from outside the city reaching out to city staff indicating other jurisdictions were directing them to Pioneer Park.
“The safety situation deteriorated rapidly. So, unfortunately, now we have to reset the situation to restore minimum levels of safety and minimize the flood risk to the campers' lives and property.”
Now the city has taken steps to impose some order on the chaotic situation.
After clearing everyone out of the parking lot late last month, city officials reopened Pioneer Park to camping on Tuesday with a number of changes.
Portable restrooms, hand-washing stations and trash receptacles have been brought in. The parking lot has been striped to keep campers away from the Marys River and to mark out designated spots. Capacity has been limited to 24 designated spaces, and campers are now required to obtain a permit, with preference going to people from the Corvallis area. They must also pass a background check designed to screen out people with a record of dangerous or violent behavior.
It remains to be seen if this new approach will resolve all the problems that had accumulated at Pioneer Park, but it’s worth a try. It can’t go on forever — this is a stopgap measure designed to help a vulnerable population make it through the pandemic, and eventually the park needs to go back to being a park.
But the city’s experiment with managed car camping for the homeless shows a commendable mix of pragmatism and kindness. Both are qualities that will be needed as we continue to grapple with the difficult challenge of homelessness after the pandemic is over.
The word on Oregon
If you’re looking for a good read, check out this Thursday’s edition of The E, our weekly arts and entertainment section. You’ll find a thought-provoking (and potentially argument-starting) piece by James Day on Oregon’s most enduring literary works. It’s the latest installment in our series on the state’s contributions to culture and the arts. We hope you’ll find it enjoyable – and we welcome your feedback on what should have been added to (or mercifully left off) our list.