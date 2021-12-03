Editorial: Create new memories to savor this holiday season

The holidays are a magical time for children, with Santa, flying reindeer, Frosty the Snowman and dreams of a white Christmas. But December remains amazing as adults, in large part because the month is always wrapped up in nostalgia.

We fondly remember moments shared with parents, grandparents and other family members, some of whom are no longer with us.

Often, these memories are tied to simple traditions passed down through the generations, repeated year after year. Baking holiday cookies with grandma – from grandma’s recipes. Driving around town with cups of hot cocoa, marveling at the Christmas light displays as the car windows fog up. Bundling up in stocking caps, scarves and puffy coats to cut down a Christmas tree. Even playing a board game, the Beach Boys singing “Little Saint Nick” in the background, can emit a glow when we recall Christmases past.

Fussing over where to hide that Elf on the Shelf? Get creative and have fun, because your children will then do the same for their children.

In the days and weeks ahead, there are prime opportunities to create some new special memories with your loved ones. Our Holiday Happenings calendar, which Mid-Valley Media publishes and updates daily, can help you along in that endeavor.

Linn and Benton counties have a wide assortment of wonderful Yuletide activities for residents and visitors. Some more openly celebrate the birth of Christ, such as a display of nativity scenes at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harrison Boulevard in Corvallis.

There are a few large community events coming up that we’d like to highlight in particular.

Philomath’s annual tree lighting is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 on the front lawn of the Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Lebanon and Harrisburg get into the spirit of the season. Lebanon’s Holidays in the Park runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ralston Park, with the Twilight Parade starting at 5:15 p.m. Harrisburg’s Light Parade starts at 7 p.m., and Christmastime fun will be held afterward at the Picnic Pavilion in town.

The Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade starts in Albany at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 and will be followed by the lighting of the town’s tree at Two Rivers Market.

Sweet Home’s Parade of Lights is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 on Long Street.

Of course, we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and some families might not be comfortable in crowds, even outdoors. The parades and tree lightings tended to draw hundreds of residents before the era of COVID-19, and we’re guessing that might be the case again this year.

For those who are more cautious, there are drive-thru holiday light displays in Albany and Corvallis.

Christmas Storybook Land at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center runs through Friday, Dec. 17. The Pastega Christmas Light Display at the Benton County Fairgrounds will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Friday, Dec. 31.

Both of these events are outstanding, and they’re both free – though attendees are encouraged to bring food to donate.

The community parades, Christmas tree lighting celebrations and drive-thru light displays are traditions for many families.

But, again, the more modest moments can matter a great deal and become rituals, too. A walk or snowshoeing jaunt in the woods, a holiday movie marathon or daily listening sessions of seasonal albums leading up to Christmas could be what family members will reminisce over.

Exchanging gifts is a wonderful part of the holidays. But the experiences are what you’ll savor years from now as you recall Christmastime and loved ones long gone.

Decades from now, those experiences largely are how you, as well, will be fondly remembered at this special time.

