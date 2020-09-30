Editorial: Deadline to register to vote looming

Sometimes, our local races can be decided by just a few votes. Back in 2014, there actually was a tie for Sweet Home City Council, and the winner of the seat ended up being determined by a coin flip — or four of six coin flips, to be precise.

Yes, your vote can matter immensely, so it would be a shame if your one ballot could have made the difference.

In many ways, local races and levies — and who heads to the Capitol in Salem to hang out with the golden pioneer — will have a far bigger impact on the quality of your life than anything happening in Washington, D.C.

The presidential debates get all the hype, hysteria and hoopla. Albany’s mayor will probably be more influential for Linn County residents or even those living in Corvallis, thanks to the interplay between the two towns.

So make sure you’re registered and get out and vote.

We won’t tell you who to vote for — at least, not in this column. But as a reminder, we’ll be publishing a list of our endorsements for local races and levies in the coming weeks.

And of course you’ll be free to take our advice or ignore it, as you see fit. The important thing is you’ll have a chance to cast your ballot, and we urge you to do so — whatever choice you make.

